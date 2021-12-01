Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.44 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Momo has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.63.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

