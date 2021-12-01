Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.40 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. Momo has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

