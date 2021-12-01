Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

MEG stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.20. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $80.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $3,725,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 over the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

