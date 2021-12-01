Morgan Stanley Buys 75,082 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 58.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 421,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 156,174 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 48.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

LAC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

