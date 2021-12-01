Morgan Stanley Has $8.35 Million Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Matthews International worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 15,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

MATW stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,100.14%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

