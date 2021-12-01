Morgan Stanley Increases Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $23.50

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.35 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

