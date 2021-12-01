Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

IOBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IOBT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

