Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.38% of Luna Innovations worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.57 million, a PE ratio of -837.00 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

