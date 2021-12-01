Morgan Stanley Sells 40,101,523 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,101,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Verint Systems worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,952,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 318,753 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

