Morgan Stanley Sells 6,207 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

LSXMA stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

