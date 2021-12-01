Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,265. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

