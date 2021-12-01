Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.52%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

