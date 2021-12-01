MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) CFO Purchases $1,302,000.00 in Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MultiPlan stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 3,444,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MultiPlan by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

