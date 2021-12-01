MurAll Market Capitalization Achieves $3.30 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $101,430.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00239569 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011611 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,194,955,934 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

