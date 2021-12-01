MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.58

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $8.40. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 44,074 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

