MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.58

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $8.40. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 44,074 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%.
About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.