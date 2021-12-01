MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MVB Financial by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVB Financial stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $497.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.90.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.