Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

