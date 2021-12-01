National Bank Financial Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

