Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $510.31 million, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 2.30. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navigator stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Navigator worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

