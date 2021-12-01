nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

