nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5-69.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

nCino stock traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 1,237,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.63.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

