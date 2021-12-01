nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5-69.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NCNO. Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 1,237,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,349. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of nCino by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

