Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -464.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

