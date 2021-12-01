NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00086739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

