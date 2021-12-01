NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. NetApp has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $959,134. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

