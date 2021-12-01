NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. NetApp has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $959,134 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 48.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

