NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.68 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,778. NetApp has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

