Netbox Coin Price Down 7.5% This Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $314,950.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00096793 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,224,182 coins and its circulating supply is 78,512,935 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

