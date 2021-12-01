Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $641.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $646.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.84. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $284.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

