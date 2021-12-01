NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Purchases $16,840.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $16,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Najeeb Ghauri acquired 4,955 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,675.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Najeeb Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.85. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

