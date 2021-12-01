NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NRBO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 2,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.