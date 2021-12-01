New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $669,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $1,920,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.73 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

