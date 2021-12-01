New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,753. The company has a market capitalization of $414.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

