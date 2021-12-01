New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.03. 143,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085,284. The firm has a market cap of $390.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

