New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

