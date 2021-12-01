New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $643.12. 71,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $646.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

