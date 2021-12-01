New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

