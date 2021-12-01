Next Capital Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after acquiring an additional 581,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.24.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

