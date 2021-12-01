NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 897 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

MDT stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $106.59 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

