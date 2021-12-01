NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.