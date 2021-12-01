NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

