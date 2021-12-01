NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $964,408.87 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. NEXT has a total market cap of $964,408.87 and $50,646.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.07 or 0.00367127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.