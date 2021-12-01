NFT (NFT) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. NFT has a market cap of $6.03 million and $48,718.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011586 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.