NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $264.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $626,302 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

