NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $316.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NICE stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.29.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NICE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in NICE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NICE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

