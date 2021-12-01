Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.90 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON N91 opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.39. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

