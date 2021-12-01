Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.