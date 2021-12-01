Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

NYSE VTR opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

