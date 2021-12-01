Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after acquiring an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

