Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,071,375. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $312.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

